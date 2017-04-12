Spur man killed in Stonewall Co. collision

According to Sergeant Fred Biddle DPS/PIO Abilene, on April 7 at 1:33 Gerry Don Rudolph, male, 35, of Graham was driving a 2007 International Truck/Tractor towing a trailer on US-380 and US-83 near Aspermont in Stonewall County.

According to the report, Rudolph was stopped in the eastbound lane of US-380 waiting to make a left turn onto US-83 northbound. Stopped behind the fracturing pump was Stephen Lloyd Fitts, male, 69, of Spur in a 1990 Toyota Pickup, when Michael Vaughan Marler, male, 38 of Edmond, Okla. driving a 2015 Peterbilt Truck/Tractor pulling . . .

