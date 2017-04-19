Covenant Health’s Mobile Mammography exam unit is scheduled to visit the Spur Clinic, 907 – E. Hill St., Spur, Texas performing screening mammograms Monday, May 15, 2017.

All are Welcome! Covenant Health would like to invite everyone to schedule their annual screening mammograms in our 2014, fully customized 40ft RV exam unit, utilizing our state of the art digital imaging equipment. To schedule an appointment, Please call: 877-494-4797 or 806-725-6579 ***Financial Assistance is available for those who qualify***