The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / What’s Happening / Covenant Health’s Mobile Mammography

Covenant Health’s Mobile Mammography

By

Covenant Health’s Mobile Mammography exam unit is scheduled to visit the Spur Clinic, 907 – E. Hill St., Spur, Texas performing screening mammograms Monday, May 15, 2017.
All are Welcome! Covenant Health would like to invite everyone to schedule their annual screening mammograms in our 2014, fully customized 40ft RV exam unit, utilizing our state of the art digital imaging equipment.  To schedule an appointment, Please call: 877-494-4797  or  806-725-6579  ***Financial Assistance is available for those who qualify***

Product Categories

Quick News Links