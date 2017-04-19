Early voting begins Monday, April 24, in area school board elections. Spur ISD and Jayton-Girard ISD will be the only two entities holding elections on Saturday, May 6, since the others have no opposed races.

Early voting for Spur ISD will be conducted at the Spur ISD administrative office 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Dickens County Court House Annex, 508 Crow St., Dickens, TX. On Election Day, May 6, voting times for Spur ISD seats are 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at these two locations: Spur Community Center, 502 Burlington, Spur, TX 79370 . . .

