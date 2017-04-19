Ellis Regional UIL Champ, Advances to State

Patton Springs sent six students to the Region I UIL Academic Meet at South Plains College in Levelland on Friday, April 7. Alyssa Ellis won 1st place and is the Regional champion in Feature Writing. She advances to the State UIL Academic Meet to be held at the University of Texas campus on Friday, April 21. The Calculator Applications team of Madison White, Jaxon White, Regan Chandler, and Brittney Jones placed 4th. Jaxon White placed 6th in the Science contest . . .

