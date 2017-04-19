Spur FCCLA shines at State Leadership Conference

Spur FCCLA was well represented at the State Leadership Conference in Dallas earlier this month. Emily White, Region 1 President and Hanna Gonzalez, Vice President of Competitive Events helped lead over 4000 Texas delegates.

Alliyah Adcock and Jennifer Frausto competed in Interpersonal Communications. Kaylin Adams & Olivia Leary competed in Chapter Service Project Display.

Participants in four events became State Finalists placing in the top 6. Shannon Swaringen and Camrey Sanchez placed 5th in Illustrated Talk. Brynna Mason placed 4th in Job Interview.

There were National Qualifiers in two of the events. Danni Uriegas, Ricky Lara and Kailyx Childers placed . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!