Stride & Stroll 5K Color Run is Saturday, April 22, 2017 to benefit the North Dickens Senior Citizens Center. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and race starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Dickens Senior Citizens Center, 511 Montgomery, Dickens, TX. For more information go to www.northdickensseniorcitizens.com or call 806-623-5520.