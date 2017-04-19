The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / County / TxDOT seal coat project to begin next week

TxDOT seal coat project to begin next week

By

April 12, 2017  CHILDRESS – TxDOT will begin a project on April 18 to increase the life of its existing pavement structures. More than 151 miles of state roadways in the district will see $3.8 million worth of preventive maintenance seal coat work.
These counties and roads will be affected:
Childress (FM 94)
Collingsworth (US 83, SH 203, FM 3143)
Dickens (US 82)
Donley (US 287)
Foard (US 70)
Hall (FM 1041, FM 2472, FM 3517, FM 94)
Hardeman (FM 1166)
Knox (SH 222, FM 2701)
Wheeler (SH 152, FM 592, FM 277)
Weather permitting, contractor CDM Holdings LLC, expects . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links