TxDOT seal coat project to begin next week

April 12, 2017 CHILDRESS – TxDOT will begin a project on April 18 to increase the life of its existing pavement structures. More than 151 miles of state roadways in the district will see $3.8 million worth of preventive maintenance seal coat work.

These counties and roads will be affected:

Childress (FM 94)

Collingsworth (US 83, SH 203, FM 3143)

Dickens (US 82)

Donley (US 287)

Foard (US 70)

Hall (FM 1041, FM 2472, FM 3517, FM 94)

Hardeman (FM 1166)

Knox (SH 222, FM 2701)

Wheeler (SH 152, FM 592, FM 277)

Weather permitting, contractor CDM Holdings LLC, expects . . .

