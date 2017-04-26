New mayor and council members

The City of Jayton had terms expiring for mayor and three councilmen. Those seats were currently held by held by Mayor Doyle Lee council members Belle Branham and George Chisum. It was reported incorrectly in last week’s Texas Spur that each of those members filed for reelection.

Mayor, Doyle Lee, and Council members Belle Branham and Teresa Benavides did not file for reelection.

The new Mayor is Charles Arthur, Council members are Ray Hall and Don Wayne Jones . . .

