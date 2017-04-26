Senior Center receives support in 5K

Many participants braved winter like weather to support the North Dickens Senior Citizens Center Saturday morning, April 22. The Center hosted a 5K Color Run to raise funs to continue feeding local senior citizens and homebound residents of Dickens.

Winners of the 5K race were 1st Place Jodi Gonzalez, 2nd Place Nancy McWhirter, and 3rd Place Amanda Cox. Father and daughters swept the 3K race with Paige Gonzalez coming in 1st Place with sister Hanna Gonzalez coming in at a close 2nd and right ahead of their father, Freddie Gonzalez, in 3rd Place. In the kids 5K race Preston Abbott . . .

