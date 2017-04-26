Seventy mile garage sale Saturday, May 6

The annual Texas Highway 70, Seventy Mile Garage Sale will be held on Saturday, May 6th. Towns and communities participating will be Jayton, Spur, Dickens, Roaring Springs, Matador and possibly Turkey.

There is no charge in Roaring Springs to set up a booth. Space available will be in the Roaring Springs Park and along the sidewalk in downtown. Signs will be the responsibility of the vendor.

The annual Open House at Roaring Springs Ranch Club will also be held May 6th. Their Snack Shack at the Swimming Pool will be open from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. serving . . .

