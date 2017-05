Spur junior Bryn Arnold qualified for the sate golf tournament for the second year after placing 3rd overall in the Region 1 girls tournament April 24-25, at Reese Golf Course. She will play in the state tournament May 15-16, at Lions Municipal Golf Course, in Austin. Overall Spurette and Bulldog golf teams placed 6th and 10th respectively in the girls and boys regional tournaments while Tye Adams placed 13th as an individual.