Dickens County Official completes basics of county investments course

Austin- Darla Thomason, County Treasurer of Dickens County, has completed the Basics of County Investments Course presented by the Texas Association of Counties (TAC).

The Course meets the educational requirements of the Texas Public Funds Investment Act and includes presentations on products and services in the public funds markets and updates on the latest laws and strategies. Course topics include identifying cash flow needs, analyzing factors affecting the Texas economy and the Public Funds Investment Act. Course graduates are in a better position to ensure the safety of principal, portfolio liquidity and appropriate returns - three key areas of concern for . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!