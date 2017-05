Spur High School junior Dustin Dominey will advance to the UIL State Track & Field Championship meet as a wildcard after his 3rd place finish in the 3,200-meter race at the Regional meet Thursday, April 28 in Levelland at South Plains College. Dominey clocked a time of 10 minutes, 11 seconds. Dustin runs Thursday, May 11 at 7:20 p.m. at Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin.