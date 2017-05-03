Fate of key transparency bill uncertain

Legislators need to hear from constituents, committee must move bills for the House to vote

By DONNIS BAGGETT

AUSTIN — There’s no question that Americans — particularly Texans — are increasingly suspicious of government. Trust in government is at a dangerously low level.

That’s why virtually every candidate who runs for the Texas Legislature loudly proclaims that he or she is all for transparency and accountability. Unfortunately, campaign season is a distant memory at this point in Texas’ legislative session. Lawmakers have spent four full months in the company of lobbyists who are paid nicely to convince them that . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!