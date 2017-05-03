Permanent structure for historical marker approved

The Kent County Commissioners’ Court, approved a permanent structure for the Historical Marker located at the Clairemont Jail and the placement of a small buffalo at the Quanah Parker Arrow Site during their regular scheduled meeting April 24, 2017. The following business was transacted in the April meeting.

The stated members were present: Jim White, County Judge, Roy W. Chisum, Commissioner Precinct One, Don Long, Commissioner Precinct Two, Daryl Ham, Commissioner Precinct Three, Robert Graham, Commissioner Precinct Four, and Craig Harrison, Clerk Commissioners’ Court,

CALL TO ORDER

Judge Jim White called the Commissioners’ Court to order at 9 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!