Solis named TREA Superintendent of Year

Whitney ISD Superintendent to be Honored

Austin, TX, April 27, 2017– Gene Solis who has served as superintendent of the Whitney ISD since 2008 was recently named the Texas Rural Education Associations’ Superintendent of the Year.

Solis will be honored at the TREA Summer Conference on June 24 at the DFW Marriott Hotel in Fort Worth.

The TREA awards committee was impressed with his servant leadership and ability to motivate his instructional staff to make Whitney ISD an excellent rural school district.

Gene Solis is a 1978 graduate of Spur High School. He is the son of Cruz . . .

