Elections held for school districts

Elections have wrapped up for local entities after Election Day which was Saturday. Here is a rundown of how the elections turned out.

Spur ISD

Robert Van Meter defeated James Adams for the seat for Place 5 by a vote of 26-6. Barry Ferguson topped Rory Mosley in the race for the At-Large position, 89-35.

Jayton-Girard ISD

Jayton-Girard ISD board members B.J. Baldridge and Kathy Owen will continue to serve the school district. Baldridge (72) and Owen (56) topped Mario Rivera (39).

City of Spur (No Election)

The City of Spur had four terms expiring for seats currently occupied by Mayor Louise Jones and councilmen Dannie Randall, Fronye Morris and Don Wright. All were two-year terms. Jones ran unoppsed and will serve as Mayor for the City of Spur. Jones is only the second woman to be elected Mayor of Spur and the first African-American to serve in that position for the city. Jones began serving as Mayor in January after the resignation of former Mayor Steve Bland.

City Aldermen Fronye Morris, Ward #1 and Alderman Don Wright, Ward #2 filed to serve an additional term with no opposition. Wright began serving as Alderman in January after the appointment of Jones to Mayor.

Rhea Melton was unopposed for election to the Ward #3 seat following the retirement of Dannie Randall.

City of Jayton (No Election)

The City of Jayton had terms expiring for mayor and three councilmen. Those seats were held by held by Mayor Doyle Lee council members Belle Branham and George Chisum.

Lee and council members Belle Branham and Teresa Benavides did not file for reelection.

The new Mayor is Charles Arthur, and council members are Ray Hall and Don Wayne Jones.

City of Dickens (No Election)

The City of Dickens did not hold an election after the current mayor and city councilmen filed for reelection and are unopposed. Mayor David Warren will serve another two-year term along with city councilmen, Marie Mullins and Stephen Hart.