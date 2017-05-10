Spur ISD board approves scoreboard for football field

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. The fifth grade class presented to the board their experiences from San Antonio/Austin trip. The board recognized state and national qualifiers in FCCLA and BPA. Then they recognized the accomplishments of the Spurette Basketball team qualifying for the Regional Tournament.

Mrs. Bentancourt, elementary principal, reported that the current enrollment in the Elementary is 131 students. Elementary students participated in the Scholastic book fair, the 4th Six Weeks AR party and the Elementary music program. She reported STAAR testing results . . .

