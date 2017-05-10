Spur ISD Summer Feeding Program Spur ISD is required to participate in the Texas Department of Agriculture Summer Feeding Program. The cafeteria will be open each week day beginning Tuesday, May 30, through Wednesday, June 28. Any child 18 years and younger will be able to eat lunch for free in the cafeteria. The meal will be served from 12:00 P.M. to 12:30 P.M. The meal will be of the same quality as those served throughout the school year; however, only one entrée will be served each day. Again, any child 18 years old or younger may eat lunch for free.