Spur’s tiny homes ranked top 4 in U.S.

Clayton Homes unveiled its new Tiny Home Collection at this year’s Berkshire Hathaway show on May 6. Spur is ranked one of the top 4 “tiny home friendly cities” in the U.S.

Spur is certainly a hot market for tiny homes and you may find this luxury Tiny Home Collection intriguing. One of Clayton Home’s house designs is called “Low Country.” According to their website, https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8011653-clayton-tiny-homes-designer-series/, “The 464-sq. foot Low Country offers 270 degrees of window views while providing plentiful natural light throughout the interior. There are vaulted ceilings throughout the home to make the home feel larger while the master bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and full-height closet. Upscale amenities include brand-name appliances, oak hardwood floors and exterior details such as poplar bark siding, a cedar shake and metal roof, French doors and a covered front porch.

“Clayton has hired Jim Greer to lead its tiny home initiative as National Tiny Homes Brand Manager.

“‘The tiny home movement is driven by people who want to downsize their living space with an efficient, stylish home design,’ said Jim Greer. ‘By listening to our customers, we started to see a growing demand for minimalism, high-quality materials and increased functionality.’

“The Designer Series exemplifies Clayton’s commitment to housing innovation, rethinking functionality and exploring a range of housing solutions in America.”

Why Tiny?

Clayton has been building homes for over 60 years, so it makes sense for them to be the builder that brings tiny homes to the national scale. One of the guiding principles at Clayton is to “try a lot of stuff and keep what works.” The curiosity and open-mindedness that inspires their newest ventures in home design quite often influences different designs and plans that end up in mainstream Clayton Built™ products. For example, through the process of designing a new home, Clayton can develop new ways materials can be used and work together. They are also able to improve manufacturing processes and make sustainability practices more efficient.

The tiny home movement has become popular in the past few years because of several drivers, including a desire to downsize, better use of space and more thoughtful design. Cost per square foot is higher than a traditional home, but the lower ﬁxed monthly cost of living really appeals to the bottom line. By listening to their customers, Clayton heard a passion for minimalism, high-quality materials and increased functionality. Thus, the Clayton Tiny Collection was born – an innovative option to this demand for small space with luxury amenities and modern features.