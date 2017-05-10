TxDOT 100th Anniversary Celebration One hundred years ago – April 4, 1917 – Texas Governor James Ferguson signed HB 2 of the 35th Legislature into law, creating the Texas Highway Department. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Childress District will host a 100th Anniversary Celebration on May 25, 2017 at the TxDOT District Office at 7599 US 2887 in Childress from 2-5 p.m. The public is invited to a centennial ceremony beginning at 2:00 p.m. Immediately following the ceremony the public is welcome to stay for the centennial activities.