Former Spur coach arrested Thursday

Former Spur ISD coach, Charles Fulmer, was arrested by the Texas Rangers last week on Thursday morning on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Fulmer resigned on April 11, 2017 after being accused of misconduct with a student.

Spur ISD issued a statement in April concerning the allegations.

The statement did not reveal the exact nature of the allegation, but said the matter was taken to law enforcement and state regulators.

The following is the statement released in April from Craig Hamilton, the Spur ISD Acting Superintendent.

Recently, the Spur ISD Administration received information that a Spur ISD . . .

