Free spur summer kids camp will be held June 5-8 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. for kids in 2nd through 7th grades. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child for registration in the Spur School Cafetorium, 800 Williams Ave. Please contact Odie Navarro with Managed Care at 806-778-8370. The program is presented by Managed Care Center for Addictive & Other Disorders.