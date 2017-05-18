Jayton elementary pre-k registration for 2017-2018 will be Thursday, May 18 3:45-4:45 in the Elementary Pre-K classroom. Children entering Pre-K must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2017. Please bring your child’s birth certificate, shot record, social security card and a copy of the driver’s license of the adult that is registering the child. If you have any questions, please contact : Barbara Glosson (Pre-K) 237-2991, ext. 2127 or Mr. Lyle Lackey (Principal), ext. 2112.