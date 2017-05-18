Long time council woman steps down

The City of Dickens is saying good bye to long time council woman Leanora Houwen. Mrs. Houwen has been on the city council for 8 years. Howen has been very active in the Dickens community serving on the board for the Dickens Senior Citizens and the Dickens County Museum.

Mrs. Houwen is moving to California later in the summer to be closer to family and we wish her the best in this new era in her life. The City of Dickens would like to say thank you for the years of service to the community of Dickens.

New councilman, Stephen . . .

