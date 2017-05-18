Patton Springs, Spur seniors graduate Friday night

Two area high schools will hold commencement ceremonies on Friday night, May 18. Spur High School and Patton Springs High School seniors will receive their diplomas in their high school graduation exercises at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Patton Springs High School will hold their graduation ceremony for six seniors in the school’s new gym at 8:00 p.m., and Spur High School will graduate nineteen seniors in a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. at the in the school auditorium.

Valedictorian of the Patton Springs High School Class of 2017 is Katherine Weitz . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!