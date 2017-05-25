3rd Annual Radiothon For Texas South Plains Honor Flight

For the third year, KSSL Radio and the Lubbock Elks Lodge present the Texas South Plains Honor Flight Radiothon, June 3, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 3409 Milwaukee, announced Cathy Whitten, KSSL owner. The event raises funds to send local World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to visit their war memorials in Washington, DC in October.

The 12 hour show, broadcast on 107.3 & 94.1 FM and at www.ksslfm.com, will feature stories from local veterans who have previously traveled to Washington DC on the trip. For many veterans, the cost . . .

