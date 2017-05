CrossView Christian Camp O.R. Teen Camp will be for those entering 6th-12th grades will be Monday, July 10—Friday, July 14. O.R. Elementary Camp for those at least 7 years old, entering 2nd-5th grades will be Monday, August 7—Thursday, August 10. To register contact us at: 806-294-5021 or info@crossviewcamp.org. Kids who qualify for a scholarship come for only $15.