Dickens County 4-Her’s will be at the Spur Cemetery this Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. to put American Flags at our Fallen Veterans’ and Soldiers’ gravesites. This will be for the upcoming Memorial Day where we will remember the ones who died for our freedoms and those who have served and have since passed away . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!