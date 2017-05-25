Jayton-Girard High School Class of 2017

Brittany L Alderman is the 18 year old daughter of George and Michelle Alderman, Girard, she is the granddaughter of Jinxy Randle, Livingston, TX and George Ray Alderman, Grandbury, TX. During high school she was involved in Cross Country and UIL. Brittany plans to attend Texas Tech University for a Master Degree in Speech Pathology.

Josie Raquel Benavides is the 18 year old daughter of Teresa Benavides, Jayton. She is the granddaughter of Margaret Benavides, Jayton. During high school she was involved in Golf, UIL, and Student Council. Following graduation Josie plans to attend Midwestern State University.

Tristan C Benavides is the 17 year old son of Rocky Benavides, Jayton and Lynda Johnson, Houma, LA and the grandson of Margaret Benavides, Jayton and Geraldene Grice, Jayton. During high school he played Football, Basketball, Golf, Track and Band and was involved in FFA, UIL, and OAP. Tristan plans to attend Angelo State University.



Stephen Eron Braly is the 18 year old son of Jamie and Tonya Braly, Spur. He is the grandson of Connie and the late Renay Rice, Spur and the late SE and Wanda Braly; great grandson of Christine Brummett, Quitaque. During high school he was involved in FFA, Basketball, Archery and 4-H. Outside of school he enjoys roping, hunting, fishing and playing golf. After graduation Stephen plans to enter the workforce.

Sheldon Lane Burchett is the 18 year old son of Kevin and Stacy Burchett, Jayton, and the grandson of Mattie Hilton, Jayton. During high school he was involved in Football, Basketball, Track, Golf, UIL, Band, and Tennis. After graduation Sheldon plans to attend Schreiner University to play basketball.

Matthew Kobe Lisenbee is the 18 year old son of Justin and Toni Gibson, Jayton and Heath and Kelly Stofel, Hawley. He is the grandson of Tim and Kathy Lisenbee, Jayton; Mac and Brenda McDonald, Girard; and Danny and Stephanie Stofel-Guthrie. During high school he was involved in OAP, Football, Basketball, Golf, Tennis, UIL, Student Council, FFA, Track. He enjoys academic challenge, playing guitar, and lifting weights. Kobe plans to attend Angelo State University majoring in Physical Therapy.

Noah Morales is the 17 year old son of Paul and Marli Morales, Jayton; and Jennifer Castillo, Lubbock, and the grandson of Eddie and Hope Morales, Jayton; and Delia Martinez, Lubbock; and Joe Castillo, Lubbock. During high school is was involved in Football, Basketball, Track, UIL, and Band. After graduation Noah plans to attend South Plains College.