Jayton seniors graduate in Friday night commencement ceremony

Jayton-Girard ISD will hold a commencement ceremony Friday night, May 26, for Jayton-Girard High School. Seven graduating seniors will receive their diplomas in exercises at 8:00 p.m. in the Jayton-Girard ISD auditorium.

Brittany Alderman is the valedictorian of the 2017 Jayton High School Senior Class. She has a 95.5 GPA. She plans to attend Texas Tech University where she will pursue a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology. She is the daughter of George and Michelle Alderman of Girard,Texas and granddaughter of Jinxy Randle of Livingston, TX and George Ray Alderman of Grandbury, TX . . .

