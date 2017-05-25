Spur ISD recognizes student achievements

Spur ISD recognized the success of its students and presented more than $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors during the Academic Awards Banquet held Tuesday evening, May 16.
The 2017 Pride Spurs winner was presented to Keaton Adams. Academic awards were presented to the following:
High School Academic Awards
English
English 1 - Kevin Renderos-Reyes
Enlish 2 - Savannah King
English 3 - Daniel Reyna
English 4 - Juleigh Walker
Advanced Journalism/Yearbook
Emily White
Math
Algebra 1 - Ivan Solis and Jacob Cole
Algebra 2 - Bryn Arnold and Camrey Sanchez
Geometry - Kade Miller and Avery Tanner . . .
