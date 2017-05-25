Spur ISD recognizes student achievements

Spur ISD recognized the success of its students and presented more than $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors during the Academic Awards Banquet held Tuesday evening, May 16.

The 2017 Pride Spurs winner was presented to Keaton Adams. Academic awards were presented to the following:

High School Academic Awards

English

English 1 - Kevin Renderos-Reyes

Enlish 2 - Savannah King

English 3 - Daniel Reyna

English 4 - Juleigh Walker

Advanced Journalism/Yearbook

Emily White

Math

Algebra 1 - Ivan Solis and Jacob Cole

Algebra 2 - Bryn Arnold and Camrey Sanchez

Geometry - Kade Miller and Avery Tanner . . .

