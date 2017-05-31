Comptroller Encourages Families to Start Saving on ‘529 College Savings Day’

(AUSTIN) — With “529 College Savings Day” set for May 29, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds families about the importance of saving for their children’s higher education expenses using 529 college savings plans.

“I want to remind families all over our great state to get a head start on saving for their loved one’s future education,” Hegar said. “Planning ahead by opening a new 529 plan or contributing to an existing plan can be a great way to secure that future opportunity.”

Texas offers three tax-advantaged 529 plans: the Texas College Savings PlanSM (TCSP) and the LoneStar 529 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!