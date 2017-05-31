South Plains Electric Cooperative hosts electrical safety demo

LUBBOCK – Area fourth graders participated in a four-part program demonstrating the dangers of electricity and the technical skills required to be a lineman, hosted by South Plains Electric Cooperative. The program was held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Cooperative hosted about 200 students. The demonstrations are held at the Cooperative’s Spur Office. This program is presented to help demonstrate the Cooperative’s commitment to community.

The four demonstration areas include:

• an arcing demonstration shows the danger of overhead power lines. SPEC employees use a mini-transformer/power line set up to demonstrate different dangers of contacting overhead power lines. The demonstration unit produces 7,200 volts, which is less voltage than an actual power line but produces sparks and fire, impressing the real danger of power line contact to the students.

• SPEC linemen demonstrating a pole-top rescue. The foreman expresses the importance of a quick response time when rescuing an injured crew member. He explains the procedure in detail, but also makes it clear that this is one procedure they hope they never have to practice in real life.

• other SPEC employees demonstrating a bucket truck rescue. They explain and demonstrate how a crew must work together to get an injured crew member to the ground safely and quickly. They explain how crew members have less than five minutes to get an injured person to the ground and start cardiopulmonary resuscitation before the brain is damaged due to lack of oxygen.

• a fourth demonstration station features a safety video, “The Shocking Truth,” which helps students pull all of the safety information together.