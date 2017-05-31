Spur Aldermen Sworn In

Incumbent and in-coming council members were sworn-in during the regular meeting of the Spur City Counil at 6 P.M. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Present were Louise Jones, Rhea Melton, Fronye Morris, Glenda White, Crystal Leary, Don Wright, and Bobby Vasquez. The following business was transacted.

Mayor Louise Jones called the meeting to order at 6p.m.

There was none present for the public forum.

City Secretary, Laura Adams, administered the Statement of Office and Oath of office to Louise Jones, Fronye Morris, Don Wright, and Rhea Melton.

The council discussed the options for Mayor Pro-tem. Alderman . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!