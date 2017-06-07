2016-17 Patton Springs scholarship recipients

Katherine Amanda Weitz, 2017 Patton Springs ISD Valedictorian, was selected to receive the First Bank &Trust of Seymour-Matador Branch Scholarship. Katherine plans to attend South Plains College in Levelland then transfer to Amarillo College to pursue an education and career in Dental Hygiene. She is the 18 year old daughter of John and Mary Baxter of Afton, Texas and the late Steve Jennings. She is the granddaughter of Jeanette O’Hara of San Marcos.

Katherine Amanda Weitz was also selected to receive the prestigious Ralph Marshall Scholarship. Mr. Ralph Marshall served the Patton Springs ISD for 34 years . . .

