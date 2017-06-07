Farm Bureau on legislative session: ‘An overall success’

(WACO, Texas)—The president of Texas’ largest farm organization said the Texas Legislature’s session that ended on Monday was largely a matter of successfully “playing both offense and defense.”

The controversial ag lien bill was passed with Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) support. Farmers who maintain ownership of their grain can now be secured creditors in the event of a grain storage bankruptcy. This, said TFB President Russell Boening of Poth, applies to licensed and bonded grain storage facilities.

“This was one of our biggest priorities in the session,” Boening said. “We’ve seen farmers lose their grain as secured . . .

