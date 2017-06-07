Maintenance Seal Coat Operation Begins

CHILDRESS – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin an annual in-house seal coat project on Monday, June 5, 2017. This $1.7 million maintenance project is part of a program to improve and preserve our roadways.

Approximately 90 miles of roads in the Childress District will receive a seat coat and will include:

FM 2639 – Hall County

FM 146, FM 3300 – Briscoe County

SH 70, SH 203 – Donley County

FM 3104, FM 2299 – Wheeler County

FM 1642 – Collingsworth County

FM 2875 – Childress County

FM 2640, FM 2568 – Hardeman County

FM 262, FM 2877 – Foard County

FM 267 – Knox . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!