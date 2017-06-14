CapRock Tv Customer Alert

Cap Rock has become aware of a group of satellite TV installers that are going door to door in our community. These installers are stating that they are in town to convert people to satellite TV and they are able to transition you from CapRock Tv to their service. During the sales speech, they insinuate that CapRock Tv is going away and that in order to continue receiving television service, customers need to change to satellite TV.

Please note that this is not true. CapRock Tv has been a part of the community for many years and we plan to continue to provide service to you, as we have recently completed our Fiber-To-The Home project which enables our customers in Spur to receive CapRock Tv and Unlimited Internet with speeds up to 25 Meg.

As always, we love to hear from our customers and welcome any calls or questions to our office at 271-3336.