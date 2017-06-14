Gov. Abbott just called a special session. What should you expect?

By Alex Samuels

Texas Tribune

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he was calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session in mid-July to work on an ambitious 20-item agenda.

The announcement comes after both chambers failed to pass must-pass “sunset” legislation, jeopardizing several government agencies, including the Texas Medical Board, which licenses doctors across the state.

We’ve compiled an overview of what Texans should expect this summer as lawmakers return to Austin.

What is a special session?

A special session amounts to legislative overtime. If lawmakers reach . . .

