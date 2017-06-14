Motley-Dickens Co. Old Settlers Queen Nominees Announced

The 2017 Motley-Dickens Counties Old Settlers Reunion Queen Contestants are Mackenzie Gardner and Bucki Smith.

The contestant that sells the most raffle tickets for a chance to win a set of handmade spurs, a Ranger Buckle Set or a specialty prize created by Matt Humphreys will be crowned Queen Saturday Night, August 26th, after the Rodeo. Queen contestants are selling the tickets for $5/ticket or 5 for $20.

Mackenzie Gardner is the eleven year old daughter of Mack and Debi Gardner of McAdoo. The Granddaughter of Jean Stone of Belen NM and the niece of Russ and Donna . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!