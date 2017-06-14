Smashers Win 3rd Time in 5 Years

By Rory Mosley

Another great FBC Spur softball tournament is in the books. Each year I am blown away by what an awesome community we live in! I don’t know that you can find what we have here anywhere else in the world. This year our tournament hosted 8 teams with plenty of new faces and some of the same old ones that have returned every single year. We saw the Taylor family enter a team “Grand Slammers” the Humphrey’s family brought “The Outlaws”, Tee Hale entered “Battitude” and we even saw a group of young legs (Cole Clark’s “Psalm Beach”) mix it up all for the first time ever. The tournament was to benefit our youth going to camp and I am happy to announce that the money we raised put us over the top! Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting the concession stand.

This year teams faced the hottest tournament we have ever hosted (101 to be exact!) and the wind to battle it out on the diamond. In the end, the title returned once again to the Smashers (champions 3 out of the 5 tournaments we have held) who will now be going under investigation for possible use of deflated softballs!

If you didn’t make it out you missed a treat. The competition was tight in most of the games and I think more long balls were hit this year than ever before. Even Landon Hinson squeaked one over the fence! For me the moment etched deepest in my mind came in the championship game between the Ortiz family Smashers and the Frausto family Leftovers. Ralph’s nephew hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Bryant Ortiz who was about 20 feet off the bag. Both took a full out sprint to first and the collision could be heard a mile away. Thankfully both eventually walked away, but it just speaks to the intensity of the tournament. What great softball!

And yet, my favorite part remains the fact that win or lose, everyone seems to maintain a real “community first” attitude. That’s what makes this so fun! I can’t brag on our town enough. Where else do you find opposing teams high-fiving each other in the middle of an inning for a great play made? Where else do you find a game paused for a prayer meeting for a newborn fighting for his life? Where else do you find a first baseman admit that he missed a tag (Bryant Ortiz) and willingly give up an out against their biggest rival? Where else do you find 100+ over the hill athletes willing to go through aches and pains just to enjoy the camaraderie? I saw Tammy Fincher slide 3 times in a game just for 3rd place! Are you kidding me? It is Spur, America, and there is no place like it on earth!

Every year this is my favorite weekend to live in Spur! I can’t wait until next year!