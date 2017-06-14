Thornberry votes for Dodd-Frank Replacement Bill

WASHINGTON - U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) voted today in support of H.R. 10, the “Financial CHOICE Act,” that passed by a vote of 233-186.

“We are losing one community bank or credit union every day under the Dodd-Frank Act,” Thornberry said. “The ‘Financial CHOICE Act’ is about creating jobs and boosting the economy. Dodd-Frank has hurt everyone from small businesses to homebuyers. Replacing its overly burdensome regulations with commonsense solutions will make a real difference in the lives of most Americans.”

Thornberry also noted that this bill will create a more transparent regulatory financial . . .

