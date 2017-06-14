VA Reform Legislation Cosponsored by Arrington Heads to President’s Desk

WASHINGTON — Today the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation, cosponsored by Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19), that will increase accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and improve protections for whistleblowers who expose wrongdoing. The bipartisan legislation passed the House 368 - 55

S. 1094, the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act:

• Provides the VA Secretary with authority to expeditiously remove, demote, or suspend any VA employee, no matter their rank, based on performance or misconduct.

• Provides increased protections for whistleblowers and would specifically bar VA from using removal authority if the employee has an open . . .

