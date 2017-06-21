Area students receive Farm Bureau scholarships

Three students are receiving a helping hand as they pursue a higher education. Dickens County Farm Bureau (CFB) recently awarded $600 in scholarships to local graduates.

“Going to college or a university can be expensive,” Chuck Hinson, Dickens CFB president said. “We’re hopeful these scholarships will help young men and women from our community achieve their dreams.”

Scholarships were awarded to: Tre Garvin, Gina Cheyne and Garrett Fry.

“Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) and Dickens CFB believe in investing time and resources in youth leadership–whether it be through TFB’s Youth Leadership Conference, the Free Enterprise Speech Contest or . . .

