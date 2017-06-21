Dickens Co. Burn Ban Issued

Restrictions to be lifted June 30– July 4

Outdoor burning in Dickens County is now restricted after the Commissioners Court issued a burn ban during a meeting held Tuesday, June 20. Drought conditions led the decision to issue the order which effective through June 29, 2017.

In recognition of Independence Day, the burn restriction will be lifted from June 30 – July 4th. During such time, the responsible use of fireworks, campfires and outdoor cooking will be permitted. The burn restriction will be reinstated on July 5 and in force for 90 days unless the restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service or this Court.

Unless the burn ban is terminated sooner than the 90-day period, outdoor burning in Dickens County will be limited to the following:

1. The use of combustible materials in an outdoor environment by any person is prohibited. Combustible materials include, but are not limited to the use of all fireworks, brush and open campfires and materials used outdoors in activities such as welding and any other activity that could result in a fire.

2. Notwithstanding the above, outdoor welding will be allowed under the following circumstances:

A. Welding, cutting and grinding associated with welding activities shall not take place when the wind is over 15 miles per hour, and water must be readily available at all times.

B. All grass, leaves, brush and other easily combustible materials must be cleared with a 50-foot radius surrounding the area where the activity is to take place before any welding, cutting or grinding begins.

3. Outdoor use of above ground cooking grills will be allowed in a safe area clear of debris.

4. Burning of household trash will be allowed if burned in metal barrels and barrels are in an area clear of grass and debris. No burning will be allowed if winds are in excess of 15 miles per hour.

The burn ban order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public heath and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: fire fighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agriculture crops; or burns that are conducted by a prescribed certified burn manager.