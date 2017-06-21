The Dickens County Commissioners Court approved a resolution from the Spur Housing Authority authorizing the County to execute a letter of waiver for payments in lieu of taxes during their regular session Monday, June 12. Commissioner Sheldon Parsons also announced he will not seek re-election to Precinct #4.

Members present: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, and Darla Thomason, Treasurer. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by County Judge, Kevin Brendle. The meeting opened with a prayer by Jessie Gilliam, Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Dickens followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag. The following business was also transacted:

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Minutes of the May 8, 2017 meeting were reviewed with the following correction:

“Maintenance agreement for air conditioning and heating will not begin until the 2018 budget.”

• Sheriff Terry Braly submitted the Sheriff’s Department report. There was a total of 264, 9-1-1 calls, and 184 other calls. There was a total of 8 prisoners held.

• Nancy Stone, J.P. submitted the Justice of the Peace report to the Court. Total cases filed for May were 35, and total revenue collected was $4,945.90.

• Rebecca Haney, Tax Assessor Collector Presented the Tax Office report. Tax Collections for Dickens County were: current, $10,324.14, delinquent collected $413.28. Tax Collections for Road and Bridge were: current, $2464.60, delinquent collected, $112.53.

• Becky Hill, County and District Clerk, presented the Clerk’s office report. Total revenue in the amount of $3,354.77 for fines, fees and court costs was collected. In County Court, Kevin Brendle presiding, 4 criminal cases filed and 4 criminal cases were heard. I probate filed. In the 110th Judicial District Court, Judge William P. Smith, presiding, 2 criminal cases were heard, 2 civil cases filed, 3 civil cases heard.

• Darla Thomason, County Treasurer presented the treasurer’s report. Fund Balances as of April 30, 2017 were: General Fund $-113,635.41, Road and Bridge, $10,280.37, dedicated fund balance is $74,875.07.

• Thomas Boyle, county extension agent, presented his report. Playday had 45 contestants and 15 volunteers, presented information on 4-H roundup and horse club awards banquet 85-90 people. Received bid for lighting $680.00 to $700.00 so will be planning a fund raiser for that.

• Clint Martin, Wildlife Services presented his report to the court. Sixteen coyotes and 24 swine were destroyed in May. The helicopter flew for 3 ½ days, killing 712 swine and 88 coyotes. The fee for State services will be going up to $500.00 month bringing the price to $6,000.00 a year.

• Wes Abbott Emergency Coordinator presented his report to the court. Waiting on red cross school walk through to get emergency operating plans. Working on a Pilot Program for paramedic to respond in rural areas who would determine need to transport. Would like to schedule safety exercises with helicopter, Lubbock EMS, Fire Department etc and budget next fiscal year to feed volunteers using some existing funds set aside for training. Emergency radio tower has bulb out and wiring issues at a cost of $8000.00 to $10,000.00. A agreement may be needed with the City of Dickens for lease or easement for access of tower.

• County commissioners reported on the road conditions in their precincts. Bladeing roads and ditches also spraying ditches. Finished hauling and stock piling wrap. Sheldon Parsons asked that the minutes reflect his statement that he will not be a candidate for re-election.

• Grader blades will be needed next month.

• Brakes for belly dump with cost estimate of $5900.00 which exceeds county spending policy.

• Approve estimated from Anthony Mechanical of less than $3000.00 for moving air conditioner equipment at Precinct 1 & 2 Barn. Will only use AC in office area.

• Approve purchase of roundup for Precinct 3 & 4 for $2460.00.

• Approve purchase of new condenser for ac equipment damaged by lightening based electrical surge at courthouse. Equipment covered by insurance with a $1000.00 deductible.

• Accept continuing education certificates from Dennis Wyatt, Mike Smith, Charlie Morris, Sheldon Parsons and Darla Thomason.

Motion was made by Mike smith and seconded by Charlie Morris to approve all consent agenda items as presented. Vote carried unanimously.

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORT

Rick Paschall, Fire Chief of Spur VFD presented the annual report to commissioners court. Spur to get 2 newer trucks and give Dickens VFD white truck. Some air packs cannot be refilled any longer. Planning on purchase 1 or 2 bottles a year until replaced. There are 21 people on the VFD at this time. Need emergency antennae in Spur to help alleviate hand held radio service problems and would be backup tower for emergency tower in Dickens. May be possible to use 400 ft. tower at South Plains Electric. Tower service can also be used by King and Kent Counties.

No action item.

SPUR HOUSING AUTHORITY RESOLUTION APPROVED

Spur Housing Authority presented the County Judge a Resolution to be signed and approved authorizing the County of Dickens to execute a letter of waiver for payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT).

Charlie Morris made the motion to approve the agreed resolution as presented, Dennis Wyatt seconded the motion, with all voting in favor.

COURT APPROVES AUDITORS

On a motion by Sheldon Parsons and a second by Mike Smith the court voted unanimously to approve the engagement letter with Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert & Moss, LLP for 2018.

FUEL BIDS APPROVED

On a motion by Sheldon Parsons and second by Dennis Wyatt the court voted unanimously to approve all bids submitted to the court from WTG Fuels, Crosby County Fuel, and Farmer’s Coop Spur.

JURY SEATING CONSIDERED

Judge Brendle presented the court with information on new seating options and styles for the jury box in the renovated courtroom.

Charlie Morris made the motion approve jury seating as presented by Judge Brendle with an estimated cost of $4050.00. On a second by Mike Smith the vote passed unanimously.

THC ROUND VIII

Courtroom noise levels discussed. Plans made to reinstall sound system. No action needed or taken.

COURTHOUSE RENOVATION WITHOUT THC GRANT MONEY DISCUSSED

Some minor issues still needing to be addressed i.e. electrical outlet for court reporter, hand rails in upstairs restrooms, window treatment, air conditioner damaged by lightening.

No action taken

2017-2018 BUDGET DISCUSSED

No action

No line item transfers

No budget amendments

• Mike Smith made the motion to approve and pay bills with the exclusion of Wyatt Tractor. Charlie Morris seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

• Motion was made by Mike Smith and seconded by Sheldon Parsons to pay Wyatt Tractor invoice. Motion passed with Dennis Wyatt abstaining.

• Mike Smith made the motion to pay Dickens County Historical Commission bills. Charlie Morris seconded. Motion passed unanimously.

Motion to Adjourn was made by Sheldon Parsons. On second by Dennis Wyatt, motion passed unanimously.