Kent County 4-H Rally Night (for current and perspective members and their families). Thursday July 27, 2017, 6:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Swimming Pool in Jayton, Texas. 4-H is open to children age-8 years old and in the 3rd grade to 12th grade (max age of 19). For more information call the Kent County Extension Office at 237-3751