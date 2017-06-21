Kent County Youth Bring Home Awards from 4-H Roundup

Five Kent County youth brought home 2 awards from the 71st annual Texas 4-H Roundup held at Texas A&M University last week. Kent County took 7 4-H members to Roundup this year to compete in three events.

Sequoyah Branham, Jaydon Rivera and Caleb Chisum placed 4th as a team in the Livestock Skill-a-thon. Sequoyah Branham was also awarded the 10th place high point individual.

Katie Fincher placed 5th in the Fashion Show Construction-Theatre/Costume division.

Texas 4-H Roundup is the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, with more than 4 . . .

