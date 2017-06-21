Larry Fitzgerald, 75, of Dickens passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 in Lubbock.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., in the Guthrie Cemetery, Guthrie, Texas with Jarret Corder officiating, under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.

Larry was born October 13, 1941 in Delwin, Texas to Cleveland and Ellen Marrs Fitzgerald. He was a graduate of Paducah High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in Korea during the Vietnam War. Larry married Shirley Beauchamp on October 16, 1961 in Paducah. He managed the 6666 Supply House . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!